Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 803,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 639,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

