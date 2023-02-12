Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 289 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.54. 2,768,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

