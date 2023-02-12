Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 144,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,149. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.