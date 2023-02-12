Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 12,214 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 212,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 195,708 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.66. 28,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

