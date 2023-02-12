Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
