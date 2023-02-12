Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

