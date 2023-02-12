Safe Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Safe has a market cap of $280.79 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.48 or 0.00061435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00226996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00106019 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00062596 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.31080612 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

