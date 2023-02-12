Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGBX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Safe & Green has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -3.05.

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

