RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $21,950.10 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $21,950.10 or 0.99850389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $76.70 million and $30,475.57 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,982.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00427101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00097954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00738733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00572882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,495 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,494.32184937 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,783.52919565 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,339.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

