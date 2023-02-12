RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $87.12 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

