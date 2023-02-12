Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.54.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
