Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

