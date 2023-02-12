Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

