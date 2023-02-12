Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.