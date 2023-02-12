Royal Bank of Canada Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 650

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 530 ($6.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 588 ($7.07).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 2.6 %

BP stock opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.91. The firm has a market cap of £101.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

BP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.57%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($449.12). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($449.12). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($377.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213 shares of company stock worth $105,360.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.