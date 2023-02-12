Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Price Performance

Rocky Mountain High Brands stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 31,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Featured Stories

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

