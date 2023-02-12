Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

