Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

