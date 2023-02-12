Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Buyback 10,000,000 Shares

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

