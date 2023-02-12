RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RF Industries
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.