RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

