Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 700,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Shares of RGP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.78. 123,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

