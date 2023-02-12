ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,459.17 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $5,459.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00426027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00029661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.