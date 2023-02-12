Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. CBRE Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 210.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 237,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

