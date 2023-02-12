RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 593,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,191 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE/MAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,016. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $412.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Further Reading

