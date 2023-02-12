Raymond James Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $395.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $335.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $349.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.22 and its 200 day moving average is $291.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

