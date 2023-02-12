Raymond James Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.54.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$22.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$25.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.16.

Insider Activity

Air Canada Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. In related news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$32,452.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.