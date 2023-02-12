Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.
About Randstad
