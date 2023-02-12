Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

