Radio Caca Trading Down 15.7% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.01460852 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006809 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036871 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01654811 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

