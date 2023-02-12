Radicle Market Capitalization Reaches $92.90 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $92.90 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00008718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00428160 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.33 or 0.28362119 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
