Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
About Qumu
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.