Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.