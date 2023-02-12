Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Lowered by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

