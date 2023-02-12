Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.71 and approximately $180,994.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00046969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00220965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,985.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.