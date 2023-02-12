Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,200.0 days.
Qt Group Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QTGPF remained flat at $57.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
