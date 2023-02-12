Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,200.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QTGPF remained flat at $57.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

