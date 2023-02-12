Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,903.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Puma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.19. 9,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199. Puma has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $104.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

