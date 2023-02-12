PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.4-$71.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.77 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 28.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

