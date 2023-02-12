Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.58 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Prom has a total market cap of $92.58 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00023249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00221024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.95662845 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,897,877.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

