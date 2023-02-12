Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.3 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMREF remained flat at C$11.68 during trading hours on Friday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.95.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.