Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PRE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 37,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

