Premia (PREMIA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $286,155.96

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Premia has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $286,155.96 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00431777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.16 or 0.28601519 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

