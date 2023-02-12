PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

