Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in January

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.2 %

HGKGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982. Power Assets has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Power Assets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

