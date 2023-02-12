PotCoin Trading 68.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $37.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00431834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004542 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000413 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,650 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

