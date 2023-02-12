Populous (PPT) Market Cap Achieves $3.38 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $240,281.85 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

