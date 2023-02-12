Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,226. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.
Insider Transactions at Ponce Financial Group
In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
