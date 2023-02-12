Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,226. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Insider Transactions at Ponce Financial Group

In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

