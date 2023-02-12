Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 62,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

