Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CATC opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

