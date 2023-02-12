Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $51.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $51,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $214.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

