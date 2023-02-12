Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 182,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NEE stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

