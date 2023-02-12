Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $27.76 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Avnet worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

