Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,718.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,089.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 166,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 1,122,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.