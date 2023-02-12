Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 million-$11.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,476. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.98. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $36,511.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 183,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 41.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

