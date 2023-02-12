Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

